‘Peak White Cis Male Bullsh*t!’: ASU Students Shouted Down, Told To Leave Study Hall Because They’re White, Support Police

Two white students at Arizona State University were harassed by other students due to their race and support for police.

A video posted to Twitter on Thursday showed the incident at the school’s multicultural center, Outkick reported. According to the video, the two white students were approached and shouted down by self-described black students, who were filming the interaction. They attempted to force two white male students into leaving an area and claimed the two students were not permitted in the area because they were white, video shows. (RELATED: Los Angeles Protesters Chant ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter Here’)

“What did I do wrong?” one of the white students asked. One of the self-identified black students said it was offensive to have a police lives matter sticker on his laptop. “You’re making this space uncomfortable,” the student continued.

This video from Arizona State is insane. pic.twitter.com/fDdGzaZVCf

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 24, 2021

When another white student replied that they were making him uncomfortable, one of the self-identified black students shouted, “But you’re white! Do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered.”

“White’s not a culture?” the student asked.

“No! White is not a culture!” the black student shouted back. “This white man thinks he can take up our space and this is why we need a multicultural space because they think they can get away with this sh*t!”

“This is the only space that you’re not centered and you’re still trying to center yourself which is peak white CIS male bullsh*t!” one of the self-identified black students shouted.

The school released a statement about the incident through their media relations officer, Jerry Gonzalez, Outkick reported.

“The Dean of Students Office is aware of the disagreement between a handful of students that was captured in a video circulated on social media. The Dean of Students Office will be discussing it with all involved,” the statement said. “ASU is a community of more than 100,000 people from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Differences of opinion are part of the university experience. The university expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements.”

GoFundMe has removed a fundraising page that was set up for the two students who were harassed, as previously reported.