Netflix Releases The First Look At ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Netflix dropped the first look at “Ozark” season four for fans Saturday afternoon.

Season three of the hit show with Jason Batemen was released in March 2020, and fans haven’t had much information at all on new episodes ever since. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, we do now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

The streaming giant released a 97 second clip of Marty and Wendy in Mexico moments after the shocking ending of season three.

At the end of the promo, Marty and Wendy notice something off the screen that we can’t see, but it’s clear that it’s very important.

Give the first look at season four a watch below.

Netflix is having itself a huge day. First, we got a promo for season four of “Stranger Things,” and now we have our first promo for the final season of “Ozark.”

The final season will be split into two parts and both will be released in 2022. Hopefully, we get part one as early as possible in 2022.

I think it’s safe to say fans are sick and tired of waiting to see how the saga will end!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

We’re in for a crazy ending to “Ozark” and I can’t wait to enjoy the journey with all of you!