Bill Maher Rips The Idea Of ‘Purposefully Fragmenting Things By Race’ In America

Bill Maher had some powerful thoughts about race in America during his most recent episode.

The HBO star and “Real Time with Bill Maher” host recently went viral for ripping the idea America should be split down racial lines and we should have two national anthems. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s doubling down, and everyone should listen to his comments.

“When people say to me sometimes, ‘boy, you go after the Left a lot these days, why?’ I’m like ‘Because you’re embarrassing me!’” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/u8kjGqExmr — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2021

“But I am what you might call an old school liberal who was brought up with the crazy idea that segregating by race is bad. That’s what I was talking about,” Maher told his audience Friday when talking about the national anthem debate.

He further added, “Symbols of unity matter and purposefully fragmenting things by race reinforces a terrible message, that we’re two nations hopelessly drifting apart from each other. That’s not where we were even 10 years ago, and it’s not where we should be now.”

You can watch his full comments below.

“There’s not a black America and white America and Latino America and Asian America. There’s the United States of America.” – @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/LABHXnexfQ — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 25, 2021

It is truly wild to me how Maher has become the voice of reason in America. It’s not that he became conservative or shifted to the right.

It’s that his own side has been pushed further to the left. All we’re told these days is that America is an awful place, race is the most important factor and you should hate people who are different.

It feels like we’re going backwards when it comes to accepting each other and living life. It’s the same topic I touched on with Tim Kennedy.

American hero @TimKennedyMMA knows the USA is the greatest country on the planet, and he doesn’t care if ignorant and naive high school teachers feel differently. Awesome interview segment every young person should watch: pic.twitter.com/UaXjUmQDi6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

It makes no sense to me why some people are so intent on making everything in this country about race. Believe it or not, there are bad and good people of all races.

That’s just how the world works. To pretend it’s any different is a disservice to everyone, especially young people with easily influenced minds.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Maher’s comments!