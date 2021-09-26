Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Shot And Killed At A House Party

Utah football player Aaron Lowe has been killed.

According to ABC4.com, police have confirmed that the sophomore defensive back was shot and killed early Sunday morning while at a house party in Salt Lake City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another unnamed victim is in critical condition and no shooter has been taken into custody at this time. The team also announced Lowe’s death on Instagram.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement, according to the same report:

We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.

This is obviously a tragedy beyond words, and there’s no other way to describe it. People aren’t supposed to be getting killed, especially young men with their whole lives ahead of them.

Lowe was just a young man and he’s now dead at the age of 21. Life can be brutal sometimes.

He’s also the second Utah player in the past year to die after being shot. Running back Ty Jordan died in late 2020 after accidentally being shot.

Hopefully, the police find the person responsible for this act of senseless violence. There’s simply no excuse for tragedies like this. Rest easy, Lowe.