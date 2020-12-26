REPORT: Utah Superstar Ty Jordan Has Died

UPDATE: A woman claiming to be his cousin posted on Facebook early Saturday morning that Jordan was shot and killed.

Superstar Utah running back Ty Jordan has reportedly died.

According to a Saturday report from @TrueBuzzFB, the PAC-12 offensive freshman of the year has died, but details about his death aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All my boys need prayer right now. We lost our brother, friend, and teammates. Lord wrap your hands around his family and friends all over the world. We are going to miss that smile Ty. Go lay on Moma’s shoulders for eternity. Forever #buzzgang ❤️???????????? @_ylfotyt pic.twitter.com/RygPnQeNi0 — True Buzz Athletics (@TrueBuzzFB) December 26, 2020

Multiple members of the Utah football program tweeted in response to the @TrueBuzzFB report and @UtahUtes_SI’s Ryan Kostecka also tweeted about it.

shit cut to deep???? i love fam rest up???? https://t.co/xEdc6fNzQL — Alowe2️⃣ (@Ezmoneylowe) December 26, 2020

RIP my brotha ???????? I know you’re in a better place. — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) December 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Ty. Can’t believe your gone. Grateful our lives crossed paths. You will forever be missed ???????? https://t.co/VUWdpFSdLJ — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 26, 2020

Obviously, details are incredibly scarce and unknown at this time. Outside of the @TrueBuzzFB report and the reactions from his teammate, there’s not much info out there.

In times like this, it’s incredibly important to wait for information and not speculate. Don’t jump to conclusions. Information will often be rapidly updated.

Please keep checking back for more information as we know it, and keep Jordan’s family in your prayers.