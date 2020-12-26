Editorial

REPORT: Utah Superstar Ty Jordan Has Died

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 19: Ty Jordan #22 of the Utah Utes gets away from Jahad Woods #13 of the Washington State Cougars during their game December 19, 2020 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UPDATE: A woman claiming to be his cousin posted on Facebook early Saturday morning that Jordan was shot and killed.

Superstar Utah running back Ty Jordan has reportedly died.

According to a Saturday report from @TrueBuzzFB, the PAC-12 offensive freshman of the year has died, but details about his death aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple members of the Utah football program tweeted in response to the @TrueBuzzFB report and @UtahUtes_SI’s Ryan Kostecka also tweeted about it.

Obviously, details are incredibly scarce and unknown at this time. Outside of the @TrueBuzzFB report and the reactions from his teammate, there’s not much info out there.

In times like this, it’s incredibly important to wait for information and not speculate. Don’t jump to conclusions. Information will often be rapidly updated.

Please keep checking back for more information as we know it, and keep Jordan’s family in your prayers.