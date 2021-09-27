49ers CB Josh Norman Hospitalized With Bruised Lungs After Spitting Up Blood

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman was treated at an area hospital Monday after spitting up blood during the 49ers’ game against the Packers Sunday night.

Norman was ruled out of the game Sunday night in the first half after tackling Packers running back Aaron Jones. Norman appeared to have been struck in the chest by Jones’s helmet. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported that Norman had been spitting up blood and had been hospitalized as a precaution. (RELATED: Packers WR Davante Adams Gets Lit Up By A Vicious Hit Against The 49ers)

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters at his post-game press conference that he did not know the severity of Norman’s injury.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Monday that Norman spent the night in the hospital and had been diagnosed with bruised lungs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed that Norman had suffered two bruised lungs, as well as some internal bleeding caused by tissue damage. Rapoport said that doctors were being cautious and tests were ongoing, but that Norman was in good spirits and expected to play in the 49ers’ next game against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct.3.

#49ers CB Josh Norman, who impressed in his short stint in SF, is dealing with two bruised lungs, along with tissue damage which may have caused some internal bleeding, sources say. Tests ongoing. Doctors will be cautious, but he’s in good spirits and hopes to play next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Norman signed a 1-year with the 49ers on Sept. 6. His injury adds to a growing list for San Francisco. Fellow cornerback K’Waun Williams was ruled out of the game with a calf injury in the first quarter. The 49ers are also without cornerback Jason Verrett and running back Raheem Mostert, who were lost to season-ending injuries in week 1, as well as linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is out 6-8 weeks with a groin injury.