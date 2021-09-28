Britney Spears Reacts To Documentary About Conservatorship Battle, Saying It Left Her Scratching Her Head ‘A Couple Of Times’

Britney Spears reacted to the latest documentary about her conservatorship battle and said she found it left her scratching her head a “couple of times,” without explaining further.

“It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times,” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram Monday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Her comments didn’t explain which documentary she was watching whether it was one that aired Friday, Sept. 24 from the New York Times titled “Controlling Britney Spears” or one from CNN that aired Sunday, Sept. 26, called “Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom,” TMZ noted. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!” she added, before it appeared she was making sarcastic comments about the film. “Number one … that’s the past!!! Number two … can the dialogue get any classier??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!!”

According to the report, sources said the singer was talking about the CNN film when she reportedly called it “inaccurate” before the comments were deleted from her original post.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker then references “The Rose Project.” Spears has repeatedly made cryptic comments in past posts on social media showing her wearing red and including a red rose in her captions. It’s never been clear what it’s about.

“Wow … since it’s such a kind world I will say The Rose Project did stick and I will tell you why … do you think things happen for a reason or by chance???” the “Criminal” hitmaker wrote. “The Rose Project – MY ROSE PROJECT – made me a believer !!!” The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it !!!”

“Nobody in the world knew about it except for me!!!” she added. “I will never forget that day.”

Britney concluded her post by explaining her new post, which included her wearing all white, was about “wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS.”

The superstar singer made headlines recently with news her father, Jamie Spears, had filed a petition to finally end her 13 year conservatorship.

Britney has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.