Editorial

Richard Sherman Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to facing the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Richard Sherman is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive back revealed on his podcast that he’s reached a deal with the Bucs, and is officially back in the NFL. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, Sherman’s deal is for one year and salary details aren’t known at this time.

Well, I didn’t think Sherman would return to the NFL in the near future, but I was clearly wrong because he’s back, and he’s with a contender.

This is absolutely massive news in the NFL world. Sherman was recently charged with second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Yet, he wasted no time before getting back in the league.

If he’s good mentally, then good for him. I hope he is. I’m certainly not cheering against him, but if he’s not good mentally, then football isn’t going to matter at the end of the day.

Let’s see how he does. There’s no question the Bucs have found a talented player if he can keep his head on straight.