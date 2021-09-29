Richard Sherman Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is officially a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The defensive back revealed on his podcast that he's reached a deal with the Bucs, and is officially back in the NFL.

I’m back. All the details in episode 1 of the Richard Sherman podcast here: https://t.co/NIWBpAyZEL — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 29, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, Sherman’s deal is for one year and salary details aren’t known at this time.

Richard Sherman announced on his new podcast that he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2021

Well, I didn’t think Sherman would return to the NFL in the near future, but I was clearly wrong because he’s back, and he’s with a contender.

This is absolutely massive news in the NFL world. Sherman was recently charged with second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Yet, he wasted no time before getting back in the league.

Richard Sherman allegedly threatened to fight police to the death and take their guns if they touched him. The man needs serious help, and for the sake of his family, I hope he gets it. https://t.co/1FWGh6N4KG pic.twitter.com/Phs6el3rDy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 15, 2021

If he’s good mentally, then good for him. I hope he is. I’m certainly not cheering against him, but if he’s not good mentally, then football isn’t going to matter at the end of the day.

Terrifying Video Shows NFL Star Richard Sherman Allegedly Trying To Break Into A House https://t.co/7f39BqoVoh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2021

Let’s see how he does. There’s no question the Bucs have found a talented player if he can keep his head on straight.