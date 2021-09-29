Dave Chappelle Reminds People To Laugh In Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Stand-Up Special ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle reminded people to laugh in a teaser trailer that dropped Wednesday for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special called “The Closer.”

In the clip posted to YouTube, the 48-year-old comedian tells audience members, “sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean” and “comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly.” The video was noted Wednesday by Deadline magazine.

“Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it cause it’s funny,” the superstar said at another point in the clip. (RELATED: Comedians Are Demolishing Progressive Thought Police, And It’s Driving The Media Nuts)

WATCH:

Chappelle’s latest special is being billed as the sixth chapter in a series of comedy shows which include “The Age Of Spin” (2017), “Deep In The Heart Of Texas” (2017), “Equanimity” (2017), “The Bird Revelation” (2017) and “Sticks & Stones” (2019). (RELATED: REVIEW: Dave Chappelle’s New Standup ‘Sticks & Stones’ Is Outstanding)

In past shows, the “Chappelle’s Show” star dealt with backlash after making jokes about the LGBTQ community and mocking the differences between male and female athletes.

For those that love Chappelle, clearly his upcoming special will prove nothing is off-limits, and we can hardly wait. As with the past specials from the legendary comedian, those easily offended might want to steer clear.

“The Closer” hits the streaming site Oct. 5.