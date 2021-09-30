Shakira Claims Boars Attacked Her In Spain

Shakira apparently had a wild encounter with some boars in Spain.

According to the BCC, the Colombian-born singer was in Barcelona with her son Wednesday when a pair of wild boars descended down on her and stole her bag. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything,” Shakira explained on her Instagram story, according to the same report.

Eventually, the star singer was able to get her bag back.

Shakira said the boars attacked her, before taking her bag into the woods in Barcelona https://t.co/h0I9CEXTjP — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) September 30, 2021

Remember several years ago when people were mocking the idea you need an AR-15 just in case some hogs show up?

Well, nobody is laughing anymore. Hogs can be major problems and they’re not exactly small animals.

Trust me, folks. If I see a wild boar coming my way, he’s going to get introduced to my good friends Beretta, Ruger, Remington, Smith & Wesson and whoever else might be lying around on that day.

If you think I’m taking my chances with a wild beast that can cause me serious damage, then you’re out of your damn mind.

I have no interest in being robbed by a wild boar like Shakira was. It’s not going to happen!

Defend yourself, folks. Don’t let nature win. Don’t let nature win!