Dez Bryant Says He’s Been Trying To Reach Out To Colin Kaepernick For Years, But Has Never Received A Response

Dez Bryant has doubled down on his criticism of Colin Kaepernick.

Bryant recently made some waves in the sports world when he criticized Kaepernick for not looking out for those who supported him and not using his platform to create jobs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to a tweet from Jemele Hill calling his position on the disgraced former 49ers quarterback “uniformed,” Bryant revealed he’s tried to get in contact with Kaep for years.

“I’ve reached out to kap for yrs and no response,” Bryant tweeted in part.

I have to admit that watching people with a platform like Bryant go after Kaep has been a lot of fun. It just goes to show that he’s not universally as loved as the media wants you to believe.

Let’s not allow anyone to rewrite the history books on Kaepernick. The former NFL QB wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

He’s far from a hero and he’s now apparently ducking Dez Bryant. Why would he be doing that? Seems like a question worth asking.

It should be interesting to see if any other athletes come forward with their experiences with Kaepernick. I’m sure Bryant’s not the only one!