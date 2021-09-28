‘The David Hookstead Show’: Netflix’s Colin Kaepernick Series Looks Like Trash, Dez Bryant Criticizes The Former 49ers QB, Eli Manning Flips Off The ‘MNF’ Cameras, Graham Mertz Will Start At QB Against Michigan, Texas A&M Fans Wants To FOIA The Refs From The Arkansas Game, Matt Corral Isn’t Worried About Alabama, The Chiefs Are Signing Josh Gordon And I’m Watching ‘True Detective’ Again

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Colin Kaepernick’s Netflix series, Dez Bryant criticizes the former 49ers quarterback, Eli Manning flips off the cameras on “Monday Night Football,” Graham Mertz will start for Wisconsin against Michigan, Texas A&M wants to FOIA the refs from the Arkansas game, Matt Corral isn’t worried about the Alabama game, the Chiefs are signing Josh Gordon and I’m rewatching season one of “True Detective.”

Let’s jump right in.

TOPICS:

Once again, thanks for joining me for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back Wednesday for another episode.