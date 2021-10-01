‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Is Officially Out On HBO Max

“The Many Saints of Newark” has dropped on HBO Max.

The highly-anticipated “Sopranos” prequel hit the streaming giant Friday, and there’s no doubt millions of fans around the country are ready to dive in and find out about Tony Soprano’s rise to power. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As a gigantic fan of “The Sopranos,” I’ve been looking forward to this movie for several months. Ever since I got my first look at “The Many Saints of Newark,” I knew we were in for a wild time.

Whenever dealing with a sequel or prequel, there’s always a solid level of hesitation about whether or not it will meet expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

Think about how many awful sequels we’ve had over the years. However, people seem to be very confident “The Many Saints of Newark” is going to be awesome

Now that it’s out on HBO Max, I’ll be finding out very soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

The story about Tony and his rise to criminal boss is without a doubt something fans of the “Sopranos” have been eager to learn more about.

Thanks to “The Many Saints of Newark” we’re going to have lots of questions answered. Hopefully, it’s chilling, violent, dark and reminds us all of why we loved the HBO series so much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Many Saints of Newark (@newarkmovie)

Make sure to fire it up on HBO Max the first chance you have and check back for my full review once I see it!