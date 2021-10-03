Plane Crashes Into Building In Italy, All Passengers Reported Dead

A private plane crashed Sunday into an empty building near Milan, Italy, resulting in the deaths of all six passengers and two crew members.

The accident happened in the outskirts of the city shortly after the small plane took off from Milan’s Linate city airport for the Italian island of Sardinia, according to the BBC.

The single-engine aircraft reportedly hit a two-story office building’s façade. The building was under renovation and was vacant at the time of the crash, according to The Associated Press.

A young boy was among the killed. As of late afternoon Sunday, only one out of the 8 bodies had been found, a Milan fire official said, according to the AP.

“The impact was devastating,” the official said, the AP reported. (RELATED: Russian Military Prototype Plane Crash Kills Three)

A couple of empty cars parked near the site of the plane crash caught on fire, according to the BBC.

“I heard the sound of a plane above me as if the plane was shutting down its engine. Then I heard a very loud explosion, the windows of our house started to shake so I opened the window and saw a huge cloud of smoke rising into the sky” local man Giuseppe said, BBC reported.