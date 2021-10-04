If You Have To Get Together With Friends And Family For Holidays, Please Use A Window Fan, Announces CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued guidance Friday for holiday celebrations, including on how to optimize air flow during indoor gatherings with people from outside the same household.

Some “safer” ways to celebrate holidays, according to the CDC, include hosting a video chat party with friends and family, having an outdoor celebration with everyone at least six feet apart or taking food or gifts to family, friends and neighbors without actually having contact with them. The agency also recommended that, if celebrating indoors, Americans bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors and using a window fan to pull in fresh air.

Other recommendations include driving or walking around the community to wave to neighbors from a safe distance, throwing a virtual dance party or watching virtual events and celebrations. (RELATED: Merck Seeks Approval For Experimental COVID-19 Pill)

The agency said that people who are not vaccinated should be wearing masks at indoor holiday gatherings. Even those who are fully vaccinated must wear a mask to travel though, the CDC said, and those who aren’t vaccinated should delay travel until they are.

The CDC has released updated COVID-19 guidelines for the holiday. Dr. Fauci says it’s still too soon to know whether Americans should gather for Christmas: https://t.co/6n8IIpiq34 — Deni Hawkins (@DeniHawkinsKBOI) October 4, 2021

Many experts warned of a potential COVID-19 spike last holiday season, prior to the availability of vaccines, caused by gatherings for occasions like Christmas and Thanksgiving. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it’s too soon to tell if and to what extent Americans may be able to celebrate Christmas with family and loved ones, before saying Monday he’d be celebrating with his own family.