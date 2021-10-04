Armed Citizen Shoots Would-Be Robber Dead At Texas Restaurant

An armed customer at a Texas restaurant intervened and shot a would-be robber dead Friday, according to reports.

Two unidentified individuals tried robbing the Church’s Chicken in Port Arthur, Texas, around 8:45 p.m., according to KFDM. Suddenly, an armed customer stepped in and fired off several rounds, striking both suspects, according to the report. The suspects reportedly fled the scene, with one eventually dying at a local hospital.

Police located the second injured suspect at an apartment complex. He was subsequently treated in the emergency room. One of the suspects is possibly from Louisiana, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso told KFDM.

Authorities interviewed the individual who shot the suspects before releasing him, according to 12NewsNow.

A separate robbery took place Thursday at a local Jack in the Box, with Duriso saying it’s unclear whether the two incidents are related, according to KFDM.

A similar incident unfolded in Philadelphia in November when a customer stopped by a takeout restaurant where a 53-year-old man was robbing the store at gunpoint. The customer walked in on the attempted robbery seemingly unaware of what was taking place. The robber then demanded the customer hand over his cell phone. The customer pulled his legally owned firearm out and shot the suspect, killing him.