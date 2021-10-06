Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Is Questionable To Play Against Illinois

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s fate for the Illinois game is unknown at this time.

According to The Associated Press, Mertz is listed as questionable to play against the Fighting Illini this Saturday after taking a brutal shot against Michigan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pray for Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/WkKef5YQ2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

Despite the fact that I’ve been very critical of Mertz this season, I 100% want him out on the field against Illinois.

I said we should give Chase Wolf a shot. Well, I saw enough against Michigan to know he’s not gonna be much better.

Chase Wolf, on his first play since losing a fumble, throws an interception. Make it 11 QB turnovers for Wisconsin in the first four games. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) October 2, 2021

At this point, we might as well ride with Mertz. He had an incredible pass against the Wolverines for a touchdown, and if he can tap into that magic again, we could be cooking against Illinois.

This season seems like it’s already wasted. We might as well let Mertz develop and try to use this season to get through some serious growing pains.

If he gives us our best shot to beat Illinois, then let him go out there and play if he’s healthy.

Graham Mertz and the high powered Wisconsin offense pic.twitter.com/QnVXjV5sLP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

As crazy as that sounds, I honestly believe we have to stick with Mertz.