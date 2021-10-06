Editorial

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Is Questionable To Play Against Illinois

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the field after throwing an interception that was run back for a touchdown by Notre Dame as they celebrate in the fourth quarter during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz’s fate for the Illinois game is unknown at this time.

According to The Associated Press, Mertz is listed as questionable to play against the Fighting Illini this Saturday after taking a brutal shot against Michigan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact that I’ve been very critical of Mertz this season, I 100% want him out on the field against Illinois.

I said we should give Chase Wolf a shot. Well, I saw enough against Michigan to know he’s not gonna be much better.

At this point, we might as well ride with Mertz. He had an incredible pass against the Wolverines for a touchdown, and if he can tap into that magic again, we could be cooking against Illinois.

This season seems like it’s already wasted. We might as well let Mertz develop and try to use this season to get through some serious growing pains.

If he gives us our best shot to beat Illinois, then let him go out there and play if he’s healthy.

As crazy as that sounds, I honestly believe we have to stick with Mertz.