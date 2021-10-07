Isaiah McKenzie Says He De-Committed From Notre Dame Because A Coach Told Him Players Weren’t Allowed To Have Sex

Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie recently shared an incredible story about why he de-committed from Notre Dame.

McKenzie was originally committed to play for the Fighting Irish, but ultimately ended up playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why did he choose to not go to South Bend? Well, as he revealed on his new podcast, a coach told him players weren’t allowed to have sex. Without knowing if the coach was kidding or not, McKenzie dipped and landed in Athens.

You can listen to him break it down below.

Welp, I never knew this about Notre Dame. Isaiah McKenzie decommitted for, uh, a very specific reason. (Full ep above) pic.twitter.com/fMQoDXJJ9H — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) October 6, 2021

This is hands down one of the funniest things I’ve heard in the world of sports. It’s nothing short of incredible.

That coach had to feel like such an idiot. Imagine telling a major recruit and future NFL player that he can’t have sex and he ends up de-committing.

Just picturing that conversation is funny.

Here’s a newsflash for everyone reading this who doesn’t already know. College athletes at major schools have lots of sex.

It’s just the way the world works. When you’re a star athlete, it’s not hard to find if that’s what you’re looking for. Trust me when I say, athletes at Notre Dame have sex and athletes at a school like Georgia definitely do.

Too bad the coach didn’t tell the truth. They might have landed another weapon in McKenzie. Instead, he played for the Bulldogs. It’s funny how life works out!