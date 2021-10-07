‘Insane’: Monica Lewinsky Hits Back At Idea She ‘Bore More Responsibility’ Than Clinton For Affair

Monica Lewinsky hit back at the idea she “bore more responsibility” than former President Bill Clinton for their affair.

"It was the younger generations who insisted that the older generations who had really been around at the time said, 'Whoa, let's stop and have a rethink about this situation," the former White House intern shared during her appearance on "The Daily Show" with host Trevor Noah on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

"Not to say I shouldn't have had some blame," she added. "I certainly tried to take responsibility for those things," she said of her part in the 1990s scandal."

It starts at the 11:58 minute mark.

“But the idea that I bore more responsibility, and more [of] the consequences were way worse for me than they were for the most powerful man in the world and some of the other people in the scandal, all 20 years older than me, is insane,” Lewinsky continued.

The anti-bullying activist recently shared how she thinks Clinton “should want to apologize” after the affair the same way she does to people who have been hurt by her actions.

An FX anthology titled, “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” that focuses on her affair with Clinton and the fallout came out Sept. 7. Lewinsky serves as a producer on the series.