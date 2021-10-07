POLL: 44% Of Republicans Want A Trump Presidential Bid In 2024

A Wednesday Pew Research Center poll found that nearly half of Republicans would like to see former President Donald Trump launch another presidential bid in 2024.

At least 44% of Republicans stated they would like to see Trump start a second presidential campaign in 2024. Furthermore, 67% of Republicans would like to see Trump remain a major political figure “for many years to come,” according to the poll.

Two-thirds of Republicans say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44% who say they would like him to run for president in 2024, a new survey found. https://t.co/ou6JnpK7fP pic.twitter.com/qzVcBmmIHX — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) October 6, 2021

Of the 67% of Republicans who want Trump to maintain his status as a major political figure, 22% stated they would rather Trump use his influence “to support another presidential candidate who shared his views in the 2024 election rather than run for office himself,” according to the poll. The poll also showed that 32% of Republicans would prefer Trump not “remain a national political figure for many years to come.” (RELATED: STUDY: Obama Had 740 Percent More Positive Media Coverage Than Trump)

Republican support for Trump as a major national political figure has increased from 57% to 67%, according to the Poll, showing a rise from when Trump’s approval rating was at its lowest, hovering around 29%.

Nearly two thirds of Republicans believe that “their party should not be accepting of elected officials who opposed Trump,” according to the Poll. Republican data contrasts with Democrats, with 57 % saying “their party should be accepting of Democratic elected officials who openly criticize Biden,” according to the poll. In March, the figure was 68%, showing an 11 point drop. (RELATED: POLL: 38% Of Americans Approve Of Biden’s Job Performance)

Pew Research Center polled 10,371 Republicans and Democrats from Sept. 13 to Sept 19.

This Poll follows a June approval voting straw poll held at the Western Conservative Summit that saw Florida Governor Ron DeSantis running closely against Trump, with DeSantis barely beating Trump by 3%.

