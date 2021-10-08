Matthew Stafford Throws For 365 Yards Against The Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was throwing the ball all over against the Seahawks.

During the 26-17 Thursday night win, the former Detroit Lions starter threw for 365 yards, a touchdown and an interception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just the latest game this season where Stafford has gone off through the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams)

Through five games, Stafford has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and he’s thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

He’s been on fire since day one in Sean McVay’s offense and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Is Matthew Stafford a perfect fit for Sean McVay’s offense? 📺: #LARvsSEA — TONIGHT (8pm ET) on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO

📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/CayT5cayIq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 7, 2021

Not only did Stafford dominate, but he also played with a banged up finger. The dude is a machine on the field!

“Yeah I just looked down at it and it was on the left a little bit. Threw it back in.” Matthew Stafford talked to @ErinAndrews about his finger injury during tonight’s @RamsNFL win pic.twitter.com/geqhLEFS76 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2021

As a huge Stafford fan, it’s been awesome watching him dominate with the Rams, and I hope like hell he doesn’t slow down the rest of the way. Go win a Super Bowl! We couldn’t get it done for him in Detroit, but he can do it in Los Angeles.