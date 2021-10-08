Editorial

Matthew Stafford Throws For 365 Yards Against The Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams motions from the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was throwing the ball all over against the Seahawks.

During the 26-17 Thursday night win, the former Detroit Lions starter threw for 365 yards, a touchdown and an interception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s just the latest game this season where Stafford has gone off through the air.

 

Through five games, Stafford has thrown for nearly 1,600 yards and he’s thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

He’s been on fire since day one in Sean McVay’s offense and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Not only did Stafford dominate, but he also played with a banged up finger. The dude is a machine on the field!

As a huge Stafford fan, it’s been awesome watching him dominate with the Rams, and I hope like hell he doesn’t slow down the rest of the way. Go win a Super Bowl! We couldn’t get it done for him in Detroit, but he can do it in Los Angeles.