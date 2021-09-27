Matthew Stafford Throws Four Touchdowns Against The Buccaneers, Looks Like The MVP Leader

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on fire to start the season.

The former Detroit Lions passer dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers during their Sunday matchup to the tune of four passing touchdowns and 343 yards.

Matthew Stafford vs the Bucs: 🐏 27/38

🐏 343 yards

🐏 4 TDs

🐏 134.0 passer rating pic.twitter.com/g4bCNY5Bd1 — PFF (@PFF) September 26, 2021

With the Rams sitting at 3-0 and Stafford just torching every defense he’s faced, I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that he’s the early MVP leader.

Matthew Stafford has 9 Pass TD, tied with Kurt Warner (1999) for the most ever by a Rams QB in their first three games of a season. That year, Warner won MVP and the Rams won the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/RTYkW3hrx2 — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2021

I’ve told everyone ever since Stafford entered the league that he was an elite player, but nobody got to see it because the Lions were trash.

Now, Stafford has some serious talent around him and is in Sean McVay’s offense. The results are undeniable. He’s balling.

It was bound to happen: Matthew Stafford with a 75-yard BOMB to DeSean Jackson.pic.twitter.com/dX3fdPj9Fv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021

Through three games, Stafford has thrown for 942 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. A stat line like that has MVP written all over it.

Matthew Stafford with Sean McVay: 70.2%

942 YDS

9 TD The Rams are 3-0. pic.twitter.com/VXQ0ni2ak7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 26, 2021

As a Lions fan, I hope like hell Stafford continues to dominate. Nothing would make me happier than him winning MVP and the Super Bowl.

People have doubted him for years. Now, he has the spotlight on him and he’s torching teams.

Matthew Stafford’s season stats… • 66 for 94 (70.2%)

• 942 pass yards

• 314 YPG, 10.0 YPA

• 9 TDs – 1 INT

• 129.8 passer rating#Rams pic.twitter.com/VPBiXqgfo8 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 27, 2021

You just love to see it!