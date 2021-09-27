Editorial

Matthew Stafford Throws Four Touchdowns Against The Buccaneers, Looks Like The MVP Leader

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on fire to start the season.

The former Detroit Lions passer dominated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers during their Sunday matchup to the tune of four passing touchdowns and 343 yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the Rams sitting at 3-0 and Stafford just torching every defense he’s faced, I don’t think there’s any doubt at all that he’s the early MVP leader.

I’ve told everyone ever since Stafford entered the league that he was an elite player, but nobody got to see it because the Lions were trash.

Now, Stafford has some serious talent around him and is in Sean McVay’s offense. The results are undeniable. He’s balling.

Through three games, Stafford has thrown for 942 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. A stat line like that has MVP written all over it.

As a Lions fan, I hope like hell Stafford continues to dominate. Nothing would make me happier than him winning MVP and the Super Bowl.

People have doubted him for years. Now, he has the spotlight on him and he’s torching teams.

You just love to see it!