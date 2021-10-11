LSU Coach Ed Orgeron’s Seat Is Officially Scorching Hot

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron appears to be a dead man walking.

Prior to the Tigers playing Kentucky this past weekend, I questioned Coach O’s job security with the Tigers at 3-2 after a very disappointing 2020 campaign. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will LSU Fire Ed Orgeron? His future looks very bleak and I say that as some who LOVES everything about Coach O. Prepare for a coaching search soon… pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 7, 2021

Well, the Tigers lost 42-21 and they now play Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas for their next four games.

There’s a very real chance the team will be 3-7 by the middle of November. If that happens, Coach O can kiss his time in Baton Rouge goodbye.

It’s really a shame Orgeron didn’t have the success many expected after winning a national title with Joe Burrow in 2019.

It looked like LSU had found their coach for the next 20 years. Instead, Orgeron appears to be a dead man walking.

His seat isn’t warm or heating up at this point. It’s scorching hot. I’d be shocked if he manages to keep his job seeing as how the gauntlet that’s ahead of him over the next several weeks is absurd.

It might be tough for LSU fans to hear, but at least you guys will always have the 2019 season!

Get ready for LSU to announce a coaching change at any point in the coming weeks. It’s almost certainly going to happen, unless Coach O stacks up multiple wins.