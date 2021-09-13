Conor McGregor Gets Into An Altercation With Machine Gun Kelly At The VMAs

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a bizarre altercation Sunday night at the VMAs.

According to TMZ, the issues started when the Irish-born UFC star wanted a photo and MGK turned him down. TMZ also reported that McGregor put his hand out to shake it with the rap star when something was said and security pushed him away.

Naturally, McGregor didn’t take any of that well and that’s when things headed south. In multiple videos circulating the web, McGregor can be seen throwing a drink and attempting to get into it with MGK.

In the video below, you can clearly see McGregor launch a drink. Give it a watch.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Obviously, there’s always two sides to every story, but it’s crystal clear McGregor was pissed as all hell on the red carpet at MGK.

If TMZ’s report that he wouldn’t give McGregor a picture is true, then it’s a ridiculous situation all the way around. Who the hell does Machine Gun Kelly think he is to big time McGregor?

Even though McGregor has fallen out of favor with many, he’s still one of the greatest fighters ever. MGK is a mid-level rapper with a terrible acting career.

They’re not even close to being on the same level. McGregor is in the stratosphere compared to MGK.

Machine Gun Kelly when asked about his altercation with Conor McGregor. pic.twitter.com/XAZMA7JX67 — islam (@islamzinour) September 13, 2021

Also, I’m glad to see McGregor still has some fight level in him. He’s recovering from a leg injury and still out here trying to shake it up with people.

McGregor vs. MGK is your next celebrity boxing match. @roughnrowdy pic.twitter.com/OBKQLwf9hn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

That’s the kind of energy that made him a star!