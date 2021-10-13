Deontay Wilder Receives Six-Month Medical Suspension

Deontay Wilder has been suspended for six months after his loss to Tyson Fury.

According to DAZN, Wilder has received a six-month medical suspension after he suffered multiple injuries in his loss to Fury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He said, I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect. I said no problem.”@Tyson_Fury on what was said between him and Deontay Wilder after the fight! 😳#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/OtUS1oGrep — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

Wilder got knocked out by Fury in the 11th round of the absolutely epic fight, and he’ll now need to wait several months before fighting again.

In the event a doctor clears Wilder sooner, he could potentially return before the six months are up.

This angle of Tyson Fury’s stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder is a thing of beauty. 🔥🔥#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/GJTxP3qbxt — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 10, 2021

At the end of the day, this suspension is just a precautionary and won’t mean much. Wilder just needs to take some time to heal up.

The last thing they want to do is rush him back in the ring after the beating Fury gave him. I mean, he laid into him by the time the bout was over.

It was total domination in the 11th round.

Tyson Fury says ‘there’s no more Deontay Wilder’ after his dramatic victory last night 😬 pic.twitter.com/O3wbbwcxCc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 10, 2021

I’m sure Wilder will bounce back, continue to fight and make himself a ton of money. It’s just going to take some time.

This is a Deontay Wilder appreciation post. He’s a true warrior of the sport who has shown a lot of guts and heart! 🙌💣 Like/RT to show the @BronzeBomber some love #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/P9NOKt9IAq — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 10, 2021

Still, it was a hell of a fight and I had a blast watching it.