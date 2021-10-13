Editorial

Deontay Wilder Receives Six-Month Medical Suspension

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Tyson Fury punches Deontay Wilder during their WBC heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder has been suspended for six months after his loss to Tyson Fury.

According to DAZN, Wilder has received a six-month medical suspension after he suffered multiple injuries in his loss to Fury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wilder got knocked out by Fury in the 11th round of the absolutely epic fight, and he’ll now need to wait several months before fighting again.

In the event a doctor clears Wilder sooner, he could potentially return before the six months are up.

At the end of the day, this suspension is just a precautionary and won’t mean much. Wilder just needs to take some time to heal up.

The last thing they want to do is rush him back in the ring after the beating Fury gave him. I mean, he laid into him by the time the bout was over.

It was total domination in the 11th round.

I’m sure Wilder will bounce back, continue to fight and make himself a ton of money. It’s just going to take some time.

Still, it was a hell of a fight and I had a blast watching it.