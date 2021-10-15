Left-Wing Member Of Loudoun County School Board Announces Resignation

Beth Barts, a prominent left-wing member of the Loudoun County School Board, announced her resignation from her position in a Facebook post Friday.

“This is a victory for parents and students in Loudoun County. It also serves as an example for the nation of what a parent-led movement can do,” said Laura Zorc, a former school board member and executive director of parent activist group Building Education for Students Together.

Barts said she is grateful for the opportunity to have represented Leesburg on the school board in a role where she “empowered students to achieve academic and personal success in supportive and most importantly inclusive school environments.”

Beth Barts, a prominent left-wing member of the Loudoun County School Board, announced her resignation from her position in a Facebook post Friday.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Loudoun County School Board effective November 2, 2021,” Barts wrote on Facebook.

In March, Barts was at the center of the recall effort to remove six school board members, who were accused of being part of an anti-racist Facebook group that allegedly created lists of parents who opposed Critical Race Theory (CRT) or who called for the reopening of schools for in-person learning.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Loudoun County residents again called for Barts’ job in an August petition, which accused her of violating state and local policies by holding illegal meetings through email and on Facebook groups, exposing confidential information from closed school board sessions and using her personal social media account to discuss official business in private Facebook groups.

The recall efforts have been spearheaded by Loudoun County parents who opposed CRT and the district’s transgender policy that requires teachers to call students by their “chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence” and allows transgender students to participate in sports and use bathrooms that correspond to their chosen gender identity.

Supt Scott Ziegler must resign @LCPSOfficial. One hour before board member Beth Barts resigned, Ziegler tried to gaslight America. He and the board lied to parents and @biberajbb ran cover for them. They must all resign. https://t.co/lWZi7V6fn8 — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 15, 2021

“This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste,” Barts wrote. “After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Barts said she is grateful for the opportunity to have represented Leesburg on the school board in a role where she “empowered students to achieve academic and personal success in supportive and most importantly inclusive school environments.”

She also said she “remained committed to doing what was best for all of Loudoun County Public School students and staff.” (RELATED: Loudoun County Public Schools Denies Board Had Knowledge Of Alleged Sexual Assault In Girls’ Bathroom)

Barts thanked her Leesburg constituents for putting their trust in her and said she is “absolutely certain a member of this wonderful community will step forward to be appointed and continue to move LCPS forward.”

“This is a victory for parents and students in Loudoun County. It also serves as an example for the nation of what a parent-led movement can do,” said Laura Zorc, a former school board member and executive director of parent activist group Building Education for Students Together. “Beth Barts not only doxed families across her own district, whom she claimed to be protecting, but also promoted a divisive, anti-American curriculum that teaches children to divide each other by immutable characteristics.”

Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior said in a statement to the community that LCPS’ problems extend beyond Barts and acknowledged “This could not have been an easy decision for” her.

“We have made known our displeasure with her actions as a school board member over the past several months, but today she has done the right thing. Her former colleagues should take notice,” Prior said. “We will continue to shine a light on Loudoun County Public Schools and will keep fighting until we have a school board of common sense, non-partisan members and a superintendent who is accountable to parents and tells the truth.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.