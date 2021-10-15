REPORT: Mosque Explosion Kills Dozens In Afghanistan

An explosion at a mosque Friday killed dozens of worshipers and injured many more in Afghanistan, according to multiple reports.

The explosion happened during Friday prayer at a Shia mosque and has killed at least 37 people so far and injured at least 70 more, according to The New York Times. Other outlets are reporting different death and injury totals.

Breaking News: A blast at a mosque in Afghanistan killed at least 37 people and wounded dozens more. It was the second week in a row that an attack struck a Shiite place of worship. https://t.co/Oze4X7s3z1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 15, 2021

The attack included multiple blasts at the mosque in Kandahar City, The New York Times reported. Kandahar City is considered to be the home of the Taliban government. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

“We have no idea if it was a suicide bomber or an I.E.D. – but it was powerful, human flesh and blood were seen all around the mosque,” said Mohammad Ali, a worshiper at the mosque, according to the Times.

The Taliban blocked off the area around the mosque after the blast, according to Ali. (RELATED: Taliban Announces Leadership Of New Government, Says It Will ‘Uphold Sharia’)

The Taliban has been in control of Afghanistan since the Afghan president fled the country in August when the group reached Kabul. The group has since placed U.S.-designated terrorists in the new government’s cabinet.