REPORT: Doctors Tell Queen No More Martinis To Ensure She’s Healthy For Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been advised to refrain from drinking to ensure her health for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” a family friend of the royal shared with Vanity Fair in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Prince William Shares Tribute To ‘Extraordinary’ Prince Philip)

“It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures,” the friend added, the report noted. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

Queen Elizabeth II seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time, via AP https://t.co/rjs5Xqonn8 — Bloomberg (@business) October 12, 2021

“The alcohol has gone, her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible,” a second source shared.

In recent days, the queen was seen using a cane when she addressed the Welsh Parliament. And despite her reported good physical health, doctors have advised her royal majesty to forgo alcohol except for special occasions. The advice is to ensure she’s as healthy as can be for celebrations of her 70th year as monarch in June. She will be 96 at the time.

Some of the festivities planned reportedly include Trooping the Colour, a service of Thanksgiving, along with a pageant with 5,000 performers on The Mall in London. There’s also expected to be a live concert called the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will take place at Buckingham Palace.