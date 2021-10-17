Tucker Says US Is Run By People Who Pretend Men And Women Are Exactly The Same

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said that the people in charge of the country are “so committed to the lie that [the two genders] are exactly the same.”

Carlson made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Daily Caller’s “Vince & Jason Save The Nation” show, during which he weighed in on the natural differences between men and women, warning of the dangers of blurring out their respective roles in society.

The Fox News host said that women generally prefer men who are higher and more stable financially than they are, so pretending that “all jobs are androgynous,” he said, comes at the detriment of the society.

"We are not all the same. We are very different. Men and women approach work very differently," he said. "It's biological. By the way, it's the root of so much mystery, and beauty and intrigue. It makes life great that the sexes are different."

“But this society is run by people who are so committed to the lie that they’re exactly the same, that the policies they make are inconsistent with … unchanging human nature,” Carlson said. “Get off your crazy academic theories and accept the way people really are, and you can serve them.”

Carlson also said during the interview that there is a massive gender divide in the workforce. The Fox News host said that the economy in the last few years have lead to more men being unemployed.

“I watched as all the jobs went away for a bunch of reasons, but mostly because of trade agreements, and none of the men had full-time employment,” Carlson said during the interview. “Most of the women still did, they worked in hospitals and schools. But the traditionally male — and there’s a massive gender divide in work, no one wants to say it, but especially in blue-collar work, there’s a massive divide.”