Tucker Carlson Reacts To Being Called A White Supremacist

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson responded Wednesday to the accusations of being a white supremacist, adding that his “views on race have not changed” since childhood.

Carlson appeared on Wednesday’s episode of Daily Caller’s “Vince & Jason Save The Nation” show, where he responded to Jason Nichols’ question of why white supremacists see him “as an ally.”

“David Duke called you, ‘one of the voices we have inside the media,'” Nichols said, quoting the former KKK grand wizard. “Your commentary has been praised by … white supremacist sites.”

The Fox News personality responded by noting that he had never met Duke, who he said may be working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“I believe in color blindness. I believe in meritocracy. I believe in judging people by what they do, what they believe, who they are as individuals,” Carlson said. “If that is a white supremacist belief, then, I guess, words have no meaning.”

He then added that if people label someone a white supremacist for reiterating Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, then they “probably don’t really mean it.” (RELATED: Fox Defends Tucker Carlson From Accusations That He Used White Supremacist Language On His Show)

“My question is, why do white supremacists think you are a white supremacist?” Nichols continued pressing the show’s guest.

“I can sincerely say that I have never met a white supremacist. I don’t know what they think, but if you’re going to David Duke to figure out what’s true in America, I would suggest you get new sources,” Carlson responded, laughing.