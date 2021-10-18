REPORT: James Franklin Might Be The Leader To Be USC’s Next Head Coach

It sounds like there’s a good chance James Franklin is the next coach of the USC Trojans.
The Trojans are currently searching for a new head coach after firing Clay Helton, and the PSU coach has been mentioned a ton as the possible choice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG
— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021
According to John Canzano, he believes Franklin will likely be the next coach of the Trojans after speaking with industry insiders.
USC football… talked to a few industry insiders this weekend about the Trojans’ search for the next head coach.
Left those talks thinking James Franklin ends up with the job.
— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 17, 2021
James Franklin would probably be a great hire for the USC Trojans. The man has done a nice job with Penn State and he somehow managed to win at Vanderbilt before that.
Anyone capable of winning at Vanderbilt is a legit coach. It’s notoriously one of the most difficult jobs in the P5, but he managed to breathe life into the program.
Take away PSU’s horrible 2020 season, and Franklin has had a lot more success at a high level with the Nittany Lions than he’s had failures.
The Trojans need a big name with a proven record, and Franklin is probably the best option on the table. Now, would he leave PSU? I don’t know, but everyone has a price. Not only does everyone have a price, but there’s no doubt USC can pay it.
It’s going to be fascinating to see what he decides to do, but if USC can land him, it’d be a huge win for the Trojans.