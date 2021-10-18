REPORT: James Franklin Might Be The Leader To Be USC’s Next Head Coach

It sounds like there’s a good chance James Franklin is the next coach of the USC Trojans.

The Trojans are currently searching for a new head coach after firing Clay Helton, and the PSU coach has been mentioned a ton as the possible choice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

According to John Canzano, he believes Franklin will likely be the next coach of the Trojans after speaking with industry insiders.

USC football… talked to a few industry insiders this weekend about the Trojans’ search for the next head coach. Left those talks thinking James Franklin ends up with the job. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 17, 2021

James Franklin would probably be a great hire for the USC Trojans. The man has done a nice job with Penn State and he somehow managed to win at Vanderbilt before that.

Anyone capable of winning at Vanderbilt is a legit coach. It’s notoriously one of the most difficult jobs in the P5, but he managed to breathe life into the program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

Take away PSU’s horrible 2020 season, and Franklin has had a lot more success at a high level with the Nittany Lions than he’s had failures.

The Trojans need a big name with a proven record, and Franklin is probably the best option on the table. Now, would he leave PSU? I don’t know, but everyone has a price. Not only does everyone have a price, but there’s no doubt USC can pay it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball)

It’s going to be fascinating to see what he decides to do, but if USC can land him, it’d be a huge win for the Trojans.