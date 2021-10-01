Lane Kiffin Says He’s ‘Fully Committed’ To Ole Miss Amid USC Speculation

Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss fans to know he’s not interested in returning to USC.

USC is currently conducting the largest head coaching search in all of college football after firing Clay Helton early in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how Kiffin once coached the Trojans and now has the Rebels rolling, people have thrown his name around as a potential candidate. Well, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen.

“You know, I’m fully committed to where I’m at. This is a wonderful place. I love the people here. Anytime we get attention like that, it’s just a credit to our players and what they’re doing,” Kiffin said during a Thursday interview with Dan Patrick.

You can watch his full comments below. He even touched on his infamous USC firing on the tarmac. It’s a pretty great interview.

DP asks @Lane_Kiffin about his interest in the #USC gig. And Lane shares a story about being back at the airport tarmac he was fired at, this past weekend…. pic.twitter.com/2LF0KTSblb — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 30, 2021

Let me put this as simply as possible for everyone reading this. There is zero chance Lane Kiffin returns to Los Angeles.

It’s just not going to happen. USC doesn’t have any real interest in him. Now, would he go if he was offered the job? I have no idea, but he’s not going to get the offer. So, it doesn’t really matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

What I do know is that Kiffin is in a great spot in Oxford. The Rebels might have the best offense in America and they face Alabama this weekend.

If Kiffin and Ole Miss manage to pull off the upset, the hype surrounding the program is going to be deafening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

The man is in the exact spot he needs to be, and he’s not going to be the next coach at USC.