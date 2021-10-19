‘I Was Just Arrested’: Superstar Actress Taken Into Custody During Voting Rights Protest

Alyssa Milano announced she was arrested Tuesday after participating in a voting rights protest against President Joe Biden outside the White House.

“I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights,” the 48-year-old actress shared with her millions of followers. The post was noted by Deadline magazine.

“Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live,” she added. (RELATED: Feminists Divided Over ‘Sex Strike’ To Protest Abortion Restrictions)

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

The protest comes ahead of the Senate’s decision on whether to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act which calls out election laws across the country amid Republican’s threats to filibuster.

The bill would expand mail-in voting, omit voter ID requirements, among other provisions, as previously reported. (RELATED: Here’s How The Establishment Media Are Distorting The New Texas Voter Bill)

These 25 brave patriots, including @BenJealous and @Alyssa_Milano, were just arrested outside the White House in nonviolent protest for voting rights. They are calling on President Biden to use his full power to fight for filibuster reform and pass the Freedom to Vote Act now. pic.twitter.com/xXXeXtIuLD — Kai Newkirk #EndTheFilibuster (@kai_newkirk) October 19, 2021

The protest was planned by Norman Lear’s group, People for the American Way, which has pleaded with the Senate to end the filibuster.

“We came back to the White House to deliver a clear message to President Biden: we need actions that match the urgency of his words on voting rights – and time is running out,” Ben Jealous, president of the group shared after his arrest, the report noted.

“The Freedom to Vote Act has to pass now if we are going to protect voting rights in the next election for all of us: for Black voters and Brown voters, for women, for younger voters and older voters, voters with disabilities and working people of all backgrounds,” he added.

The U.S. Park Police office previously warned protesters they risked arrest under a District of Columbia misdemeanor law that prohibits crowding or obstructing streets or sidewalks, the outlet noted.