Jamie Lynn Spears Offers To Give Donation From Book Sales To Mental Health Charity, Organization Says No Thanks

Jamie Lynn Spears offered to donate a portion of the proceeds from her book “Things I Should Have Said” to a mental health charity, however the organization declined the offer.

The 30-year-old actress, who is the sister of pop star Britney Spears, said in her book she will open “up about” her “own mental health” as she shared her plan to give a donation from the sales of the book to “This Is My Brave”, a nonprofit group.

She said it was because of the “amazing work” it does to “support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences,” Newsweek reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Shortly after news broke about Spears’ plans, the organization faced a backlash, with people criticizing it for working with Jamie Lynn following Britney’s numerous social media posts alleging her family was complicit in her conservatorship struggles. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“This Is My Brave” has since announced it would reject the offer and issued an apology.

“We heard you. We’re taking action,” a statement posted on the organization’s Instagram account read. “We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.”

“This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” the statement added. “We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sale.”