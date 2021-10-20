Editorial

The Milwaukee Bucks Get Ridiculous NBA Championship Rings

Milwaukee Bucks Rings (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The rings the Milwaukee Bucks earned for winning the NBA championship over the Phoenix Suns are absurd.

The Bucks got their rings Tuesday night prior to playing the Nets, and they might be the craziest rings we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a glance at these beasts below.

I’m not a big jewelry guy at all, and I don’t even particularly like the NBA. I prefer college basketball by a mile, but I’m not going to lie to all of you.

These rings are utterly absurd in the best way possible. They’re just dripping with ice.

The only downside to having rings this large is how the hell are you ever going to wear it? Seriously, how are you going to walk around with a ring that size?

I wore a Nationals World Series ring for a little bit and the weight alone was shocking. Now, imagine an even bigger and more valuable ring.

Doesn’t sound like a ton of fun!

Props to the Bucks for getting some insane bling. That’s what happens when you’re the best team in the world.