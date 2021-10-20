The Milwaukee Bucks Get Ridiculous NBA Championship Rings

The rings the Milwaukee Bucks earned for winning the NBA championship over the Phoenix Suns are absurd.

The Bucks got their rings Tuesday night prior to playing the Nets, and they might be the craziest rings we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a glance at these beasts below.

“Bucks in 6” 🥶 The Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship rings are too clean. pic.twitter.com/OVByP5aJK9 — ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2021

I’m not a big jewelry guy at all, and I don’t even particularly like the NBA. I prefer college basketball by a mile, but I’m not going to lie to all of you.

These rings are utterly absurd in the best way possible. They’re just dripping with ice.

The only downside to having rings this large is how the hell are you ever going to wear it? Seriously, how are you going to walk around with a ring that size?

I wore a Nationals World Series ring for a little bit and the weight alone was shocking. Now, imagine an even bigger and more valuable ring.

Doesn’t sound like a ton of fun!

The #Bucks championship rings aren’t just any rings. They become a pendant players can wear and there’s also a QR code they can scan that will then show a video of memorable moments from their championship season. (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/pnNELK7CpW — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 20, 2021

Props to the Bucks for getting some insane bling. That’s what happens when you’re the best team in the world.