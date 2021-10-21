EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Talks About Rights Being ‘Up For Negotiation,’ Says ‘Power Given Is Seldom Returned’

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac had some wise words about people losing their rights.

I spoke with the young NBA star about choosing to not get the vaccine and a variety of other topics. During the interview, he touched on people potentially losing their rights, and talked about the Biden administration setting a bad precedent about rights being “up for negotiation.”

“The administration is setting a precedent that in light of any emergency, our freedom, your religious freedom, your bodily autonomy is then up for negotiation…Power given is seldom returned,” Isaac explained when talking about people potentially losing their rights.

You can listen to his full comments below.

As I’ve said in all the pieces about Jonathan Isaac’s interview, I can’t recommend listening to it enough. The man is incredibly honest and level-headed when it comes to how he views the world.

We could definitely use a bit more of that attitude these days.

I spoke with NBA player Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) about his decision to not get the vaccine, the lies being spread about him and why he proudly stands for the national anthem. One of the most thoughtful and intelligent people I’ve ever interviewed. https://t.co/wTR8Jbv9fU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

