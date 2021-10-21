EXCLUSIVE: NBA Player Jonathan Isaac Explains Why He Chose To Not Get Vaccinated

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac explained in an exclusive interview his decision to not get vaccinated.

Following Isaac going mega-viral when he spoke about not getting vaccinated, I reached out for an exclusive interview, and he was incredibly impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It starts with me personally. I’ve had COVID in the past and I feel like I’ve done a good amount of research that’s only getting stronger that suggest immunity from natural infection is just as good, if not better than immunity from the vaccine. There’s the part about me being healthy. I’m young,” Isaac explained when I asked why he chose not to get vaccinated.

He further added when talking about the hysteria, “This thing is crazy. It’s getting out of hand. I feel like people have been so weaponized and to a degree misguided by the media.”

You can watch his full comments on the topic below.

For those of you who haven’t already seen the full interview, I can’t recommend it enough. Jonathan was incredibly passionate about his stance and pushed back against the lies and misinformation that has been spread about him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Isaac Aka Judah (@jonisaac_01)

Of all the interviews I’ve done, this was by far and away one of the best!