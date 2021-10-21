The House From ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Is On The Market For $3.25 Million

The house made famous in “Nightmare on Elm Street” is on the market.

According to BroBible, the 2,700 square foot house from the 1984 film is in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the specs are very impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Realtor.com listing states the following:

1428 N Genesee is a beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-story main house has stunning walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows. Highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work from home options. Patios, terraces, picture windows and countless French doors, maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds. Blue pool, green grass and fragrant citrus trees draw you out and make this an effortless example of the best of indoor-outdoor Southern California living. The detached guest house is charm personified with its own pergola covered patio, kitchen and an additional designer-done bathroom. This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood’s favorite films, commercials and print. Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven’s iconic Elm Street facade. Located in the heart of Historic Spaulding Square by the Griddle Cafe, Pace Joint, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, Enigma Coffee, Electric Owl, Orangetheory, Laugh Factory and the newest addition to the neighborhood, Horses. Come check it out!