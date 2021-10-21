The House From ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Is On The Market For $3.25 Million

The house made famous in “Nightmare on Elm Street” is on the market.
According to BroBible, the 2,700 square foot house from the 1984 film is in the Spaulding Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, and the specs are very impressive.
The Realtor.com listing states the following:
1428 N Genesee is a beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-story main house has stunning walnut floors weaving through archways and past bright windows. Highlights include an open, retro-modern kitchen, beautiful built-ins, a grand primary suite, bathrooms en suite to every bedroom, separate laundry room, and multiple work from home options. Patios, terraces, picture windows and countless French doors, maximize the use of the gorgeous grounds. Blue pool, green grass and fragrant citrus trees draw you out and make this an effortless example of the best of indoor-outdoor Southern California living. The detached guest house is charm personified with its own pergola covered patio, kitchen and an additional designer-done bathroom. This elegant traditional was reimagined by an English designer in the mid-2000s, lovingly lived in by the current owner, and a location for some of Hollywood’s favorite films, commercials and print. Cinephiles will immediately recognize Wes Craven’s iconic Elm Street facade. Located in the heart of Historic Spaulding Square by the Griddle Cafe, Pace Joint, Bristol Farms, Whole Foods, Enigma Coffee, Electric Owl, Orangetheory, Laugh Factory and the newest addition to the neighborhood, Horses. Come check it out!
How much will the house cost you if you’re interested. Not much at all. It can be yours for the very low price of $3.25 million!
When you think about it, it’s really just pocket change over the course of a 30-year mortgage. They’re practically giving it away for free.
You’d be an idiot to not drop the $3.25 million. Do it or regret it forever!
Would I ever live in the house that was a prominent piece of a horror movie? Yeah, why wouldn’t I? It’s just a movie.
Now, if there were actual crimes that went down there, it’d be a different story. I was just asked the other day if I’d ever live in a house where a massacre unfolded.
I had to think about that one for a minute, and I led towards saying no. If there was a legit massacre that unfolded in a house, I’d probably pass.
