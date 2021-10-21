‘I’d Like To Punch Him In His Face’: Ex-Legendary Offensive Lineman Olin Kreutz Criticizes Aaron Rodgers

Former Chicago Bears player and NFL superstar Olin Kreutz responded to an explicit comment made against his team by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an interview Monday.

“I’d like to punch him in the face,” the former football player said on the Mully & Haugh Show, part of Chicago’s radio station, 670 The Score.

In the final 6-yard touchdown that sealed a long list of victories over the Bears, Fox TV cameras and microphones were able to pick up an unfiltered Rodgers.

“All my f*cking life, I own you,” Rodgers shouted as he was congratulated by his teammates. “I still own you. I still own you.” (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Society For Getting Too Soft After ‘I Still Own You’ Line)

Kreutz acknowledged in the interview that Rodgers has achieved several victories at Soldier Field, but goes on to say in the segment that “just because you’re right it doesn’t make you right for doing it. Doesn’t make us any less pissed off here.” (RELATED: Epic Photos Show Several Bears Fans Flipping Off Aaron Rodgers Before ‘I Still Own You’ Comment)

.@olin_kreutz didn’t like Aaron Rodgers’ “I still own you” comment directed at the #Bears and their fans Sunday. “I’d like to punch him in his face,” Olin says. Full interview with @mullyhaugh: https://t.co/CrV33r9gd0 pic.twitter.com/lBdBXR1TSY — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 18, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ comments were picked up by game TV cameras after his 6-yard TD run in the 4th quarter of the 24-14 win. “All my f—ing life, I own you,” Rodgers shouted as he was congratulated by his teammates. “I still own you. I still own you.”https://t.co/16rLWAL7la — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2021

Fellow teammate and Packers running back Aaron Jones also reportedly joined in on celebrating the win and affirmed Rodgers’ statement: “What can you say? He’s right.”

The Packers beat the Bears by a score of 24-14 in Chicago.