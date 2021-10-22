The Craziest Accidents On Film Sets

Actor Alec Baldwin, while firing a prop fun, killed one person and injured another Thursday in New Mexico, which is among several crazy accidents that happen on film sets.

The incident happened on the set of “Rust” where the prop gun that was used by Baldwin misfired blanks resulting in the death of cinematography director Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza, NBC News reported. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

Over the years there have been tragic accidents which have taken place on the sets of some of the most famous films which have resulted in the deaths and injuries of several people.

Before the making of “Rust,” a similar incident happened in 1993 during the making of “The Crow” which resulted in the death of famous actor and martial artist Brandon Lee, according to People.

During filming, Michael Massee fired a prop gun at Lee which misfired a fragment that produced the same amount of force as a real bullet into his abdomen. Lee was taken to the emergency room where he died six hours later, The Sun reported.

In another incident, David Holmes who has been Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double throughout all eight installments of the “Harry Potter” franchise was seriously injured during filming the final installment in 2009. Holmes’ career as a stunt double came to a tragic end when he broke his neck during a flying scene which resulted in him becoming paralyzed from the chest down, Deadline reported.

During the making of “Twilight Zone: The Movie,” actor Vic Morrow and child actors Renee Shinn Chen and Myca Dinh Le died in a helicopter crash in 1982, according to History.

A Vietnam war battle scene was being filmed when special-effects explosions were set off causing the pilot of another helicopter to lose control and crash into the three actors. Co-director John Landis and other crew members including the special effects coordinator were all charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to History.

When making one of the most iconic scenes in horror, crew members were electrocuted while filming Glen’s death in the 1984 horror film “A Nightmare On Elm Street.”

In order to make it look like that blood was spewing out of the bed, the crew made a rotating room that they could turn upside down, so they could pour 500 gallons worth of fake blood through the bed, Screenrant reported.

Everything in the room was nailed down, there were crew members on both sides to hold the room in place since it was not mechanical, and director Wes Craven was strapped to a camera chair, according to Screenrant.

As crew members poured in the blood, they became electrocuted as soon as the fake blood hit the lights. Crew members on the outside had also lost control of the room as it filled with the fake blood which caused the room to roll in the opposite direction causing wires and cables to snap, according to the outlet.

“There were these huge sparks, and suddenly, all the lights went out. Everybody’s screaming, and the only two people inside the room were Jacques and myself,” Craven said, The Rolling Stones reported. “We were in five-point harnesses, strapped to the wall in some racing-car seats, hanging upside down in the pitch dark with all the fuses blowing. When they finally were able to get some light in there, we had been hanging upside down for half an hour. But we got the shot, as they say.”

Craven added by describing the scene as a “Ferris wheel from hell.”

The set of the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” was the sight of several accidents that had nearly killed the film’s cast members.

Buddy Ebsen who was originally casted to play as the Tin Man was hospitalized after using makeup which contained pure aluminum dust. Ebsen was replaced by Jack Haley since he was still recovering and mixed the aluminum into a paste which still caused an in his eye but it was treatable, TIME reported

Two actors playing as flying monkeys were injured when the wires holding them snapped and the Wicked Witch’s stunt double Betty Danko injured her left leg when a broomstick exploded, according to TIME.

There were also rumors that one of the actors who played as a munchkin hanged himself on set of the movie. Supposedly, he can be seen hanging from tree in the background as Dorothy, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion are walking down the yellow brick road, according to Screenrant.