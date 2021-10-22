‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set

Alec Baldwin said his “heart is broken” as he spoke out for the first time since firing a prop gun and killing a woman on the set of his latest movie.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the 63-year-old actor shared Friday in his post on Instagram. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added in a second post.

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin's post concluded.

During the filming of the "Saturday Night Live" star's movie "Rust" in Santa Fe, New Mexico, a prop gun firearm was "discharged" by Baldwin killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department told the Hollywood Reporter.

“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” a spokesperson on the set shared with the outlet. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”