Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says In Order To Heal America, People Must ‘Step Back From The Media’

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac thinks people need to tune out the media a bit more.

I sat down with the talented basketball player for a lengthy interview on a range of subjects, and I asked him how we find a way to bring people back together. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You really do have to step back from the media and from the media giants who have driven such a narrative right down the middle of America,” Isaac explained when talking about how we find a way to bring America back together.

He also added that people are “complex” and we need more “humility.” You can listen to his full comments below.

There’s no doubt at all that we could all use some time away from media outlets trying to divide America at all costs.

Sometimes, unplugging is the best option on the table. It turns out that when you spend time in regular parts of America, people aren’t nearly fired up as the news wants you to believe.

Also, if you haven’t already seen the entire interview, I recommend that you do. I think you’re all going to enjoy it a lot.

Also, make sure to check back for the latest clips as we have them.