EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says In Order To Heal America, People Must ‘Step Back From The Media’

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac thinks people need to tune out the media a bit more.

I sat down with the talented basketball player for a lengthy interview on a range of subjects, and I asked him how we find a way to bring people back together.

“You really do have to step back from the media and from the media giants who have driven such a narrative right down the middle of America,” Isaac explained when talking about how we find a way to bring America back together.

He also added that people are “complex” and we need more “humility.” You can listen to his full comments below.

There’s no doubt at all that we could all use some time away from media outlets trying to divide America at all costs.

Sometimes, unplugging is the best option on the table. It turns out that when you spend time in regular parts of America, people aren’t nearly fired up as the news wants you to believe.

Are people from the Midwest and the South better than out of touch liberal elitists living in the bubbles of Washington D.C. and New York? I went to a wedding in Wisconsin this past weekend, and it was a refreshing reminder of what real America is like. pic.twitter.com/KYke3Iiy8X — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

I spoke with NBA player Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) about his decision to not get the vaccine, the lies being spread about him and why he proudly stands for the national anthem. One of the most thoughtful and intelligent people I’ve ever interviewed. https://t.co/wTR8Jbv9fU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

