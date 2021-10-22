REPORT: Robert De Niro’s Estranged Wife Will Not Get Half Of His Reported ‘$500’ Million Net Worth

Robert De Niro’s estranged wife Grace Hightower will reportedly not receive half of his reported “$500 million” net worth.

“The husband’s income earned during the marriage and other business assets acquired during that time are his separate property,” an appeals court ruled after it reportedly upheld a lower court’s decision in February, the Daily Mail reported Friday. RELATED: ‘Die Hard’ Actor Rips Into De Niro: ‘It Was Disgusting What You Did’)

Hightower had argued that De Niro’s purported $500 million net worth should be split evenly as they are “marital assets”, according to a prenuptial made in 2004, the piece noted. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Melts Down After Divorce Court Hearing: ‘This Is Ridiculous’)

Grace reportedly spent $215,000 on average a month on credit cards and $160,000 in cash. The 78-year-old actor’s attorney claimed the financial strain would result in De Niro running out of money, according to the outlet.

Despite the ruling, the “Goodfellas” star must reportedly pay his ex $1 million a year in alimony until one of them dies or she remarries.

The couple has been dealing with the division of assets involving custody of their two children together, money and property since filing for divorce in 2018, after tying the knot in 1997.

The pair split in 1999 only to get back together again years later and renewed their vows in 2004 before the “Taxi Driver” star filed for divorce.

He was previously married to actress Diahnne Abbott from 1976 to 1988.

“The Irishman” star has a total of six children: Drena, 49, Raphael, 44, Helen Grace, 9, Elliot, 23, Julian Henry, 25, and Aaron Kendrick, 25.