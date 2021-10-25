Hilaria Baldwin Speaks Out For First Time Since Alec Baldwin Killed Women On Set With Prop Gun

Hilaria Baldwin spoke out for the first time since reports surfaced about husband Alec Baldwin killing a woman on set with a prop gun.

“My heart is with Halyna [Hutchins],” Alec Baldwin’s 37-year-old wife captioned her post on Instagram. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Monday.

“Her husband,” she added. “Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.” (RELATED: ‘Goodbye For Now’: Alec Baldwin Has Had Enough Of Twitter Following Hilaria’s Allegedly Fake Spanish Heritage Scandal)

“It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident,” Hilaria continued. “Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

“Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in out hearts,” Katie Couric commented on Hilaria’s post.

“Sending love to all,” Melania Griffith shared. “Holding you all in my heart.”

Hutchins, 42-year-old cinematographer, died from injuries after Baldwin fired a shot from a prop gun on the set of his latest film “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

The Sante Fe County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting and production has wrapped on the film until the investigation is complete, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Alec has also spoken out after killing the woman with a prop gun, calling it a tragedy and more.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”