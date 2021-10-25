‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Song Mocking Biden Soars To Number One On iTunes Chart

Bryson Gray’s song “Let’s Go Brandon” mocking President Joe Biden has soared to the number one spot on the iTunes chart.

The North Carolina rapper’s song (ft. Tyson James and Chandler Crump), which takes swipes at the president over the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the situation at the border, his cognitive abilities and the handing of the pandemic, hit the number one spot on the music chart Monday, according to kworb.net. (RELATED: Liberty Students Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ During Game Against Middle Tennessee)

Biden said the jab stopped the spread, it was lies. How you WOKE but you haven’t opened your eyes? LETS GO BRANDON #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/I8wkvMSgL9 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 20, 2021

YouTube deleted the video Thursday due to “medical misinformation,” Fox News noted. (RELATED: Watch As ‘Lets Go Brandon’ Chant Takes Over America)

Gray tweeted the messages he got from YouTube over his video that uses the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” which has become the clean version of the chant “Fuck Joe Biden.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“YouTube has banned ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ song from YouTube due to ‘medical information,'” Bryson tweeted to his fans. “What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa.”

Initially, he tweeted that the lyric version of the rap was taken down but said the video was still up. Later, he shared that YouTube had taken both down, the report noted.

“Why is the most censored rapper in the country someone that doesn’t even curse in songs?” Gray told Fox News. “Why can you rap about murder, sex, and drugs but when I rap about questioning the government I get banned? Is this still America?”

On Monday, Gray tweeted about how there are “different ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ songs at the top of the charts” but he said only “one got banned on YouTube,” and that’s his.

He also asked why his version was taken down when he uses no profanity.

“Does no one else find it weird that out of the 10 ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ songs that’s out…they banned the one with no profanity?” he added. “Why?”