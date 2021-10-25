Three Abandoned Children Found Living In Abandoned House With Remains Of Brother

Police entered a Houston apartment Sunday where they found three abandoned children who had been living with the remains of a fourth child.

The boys and the remains were discovered after the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call from one of the children, a 15-year-old who had told the police that he and other two brothers, ages 10 and 7, had been living with the skeletal remains of their 9-year-old brother for a year, KTRK-TV reported. (RELATED: Couple Charged With Murder Of Toddler While Babysitting)

There are no new developments this morning regarding the scene on Green Crest. Mother and her boyfriend were located, interviewed and released. CPS is assisting with the children. Our investigation remains on-going. No charges have been filed. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021

The deputies arrived at the apartment complex which was in the 3535 block of Green Crest near Addicks Clodine and Westpark Tollway where they found the three boys and the skeletal remains that the boy described. The boy also claimed that his parents had not been living with them for several months, according to KTRK-TV.

The three boys looked malnourished and were taken to the hospital, according to the outlet.

A neighbor had made complaints about a foul smell for months. She said that it smelled so bad she would turn off her air conditioner, so the smell would not come in, KTRK reported.

The mother of the boys and her boyfriend were found late Sunday night, they were taken into custody to be interrogated. Both have been released but the investigation and is ongoing and no charges have been made yet, according to KTRK-TV.