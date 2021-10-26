Editorial

Enes Kanter Doubles Down On Criticism Of Nike’s Relationship With China, Challenges LeBron James To Visit The Slave Labor Camps

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Boston Celtics player Enes Kanter has continued to turn up the heat on Nike and China.

Kanter made serious waves on the internet when he released a video ripping Nike’s silence on the horrific oppression carried out by the Chinese dictatorship, and he’s not slowing down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Kanter challenged Nike founder Phil Knight, LeBron James and Michael Jordan’s brand to “visit these SLAVE labor camps and you can see it with your own eyes.”

He also tweeted photos of shoes covered in fake blood with the words “SLAVE LABOR” and “HYPOCRITE NIKE.”

I don’t care what your thoughts are on Nike, China or Kanter, you have to admit he has guts made out of pure steel.

This dude is taking a stand in a fashion we’ve never seen before in the NBA. Nobody has gone after China this hard.

Most players just take a knee and kiss the ring of the Chinese dictatorship. Kanter is out here waging open war on the internet against them.

As I said in my Tuesday video, he’s everything the media wanted you to believe Colin Kaepernick is.

There is a great chance Kanter standing up to China will cost him his NBA career. Nike and China are simply too powerful and after a decade in the league, he could easily find himself on his way out because of his stance against the dictatorship and apparel company.

This is what true courage looks like. He has nothing to gain and everything to lose, and he still doesn’t care.

We’ll see what he says next, but it’s clear that this is far from over.