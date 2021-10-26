Greg Gutfeld And Geraldo Rivera Spar In Heated Exchange Over School Sexual Assault: ‘If You Vote For Terry McAuliffe, You’re Voting For Rape!’

Greg Gutfeld and Geraldo Rivera got in a heated exchange over school sexual assault when Gutfeld said if “you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you’re voting for rape.”

During a discussion Tuesday on the panel, Jesse Watters talked about how students in Loudon County had staged a “walkout” over “an alleged sexual assault that the school board is being accused of covering up, after a judge found a boy who was reportedly wearing a skirt” guilty of sexually assaulting a “girl in the girl’s bathroom.” (RELATED: Left-Wing Member Of Loudoun County School Board Announces Resignation)

“Why is nobody talking about this crime?” Gutfeld asked. “Now we know that it’s true. The rapist has pled guilty. And no one would have known about this if it wasn’t for the dad of the victim being arrested and humiliated and called a domestic terrorist by the school board! This is an indictment of the corporate press.” (RELATED: Concerned Parents Protesting CRT Arrested After Virginia School Board Meeting Declared Unlawful Assembly)

“They covered this thing up for the sake of an election!” he added. “I’m trying to think of why you would cover up a sensational story like this? A story of a double rapist, a young girl raped in her school by a guy who might have been using a skirt as a ruse. That is a huge, huge story!”

“So it had to be covered up for the sake of the election or because there was some sympathy towards the suspect and antipathy towards the victim, that’s a possibility,” Gutfeld continued. “If you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you are voting for the same corrupt system that condoned a rape because the suspect may have worn a skirt? Who knows? But if you vote for Terry McAuliffe, you’re voting for rape!”

Rivera blasted Gutfeld’s claim as “outrageous” and said the dad of the daughter who was raped and went off at the school board meeting “scared” the hell out of him.

“What would you do, Geraldo if that was one of your family members?” Greg asked his co-host. “You would kill them!”

“What would I do?” Rivera replied. “I’m merely telling you as a consumer of news. That dad was way over the top.”

“How could you not be over-the-top?” Greg admitted. “Your kid’s got raped!”

“I agree that it is outrageous the crime that was committed,” Geraldo replied. “I think it’s horrifying. I also think that it’s way way [an] exception to the rule as these kids struggle with gender identity… A guy wearing a skirt is not the definition of all these kids struggling.”

“I believe that Terry McAuliffe is right,” he added. “I believe diversity and inclusion are as important as English and math. We are living in a brand-new world here.”

“You get more angry over people who don’t get the frickin’ vaccine than you are over a rapist!” Gutfeld interjected.”

“That’s total bullcrap,” Rivera replied. “Would you care about this rape if that guy didn’t have a skirt on? Would you?!”

“I did!” Gutfeld exclaimed. “I said that when I started, you didn’t hear me! I said forget about the skirt! I just said that!”