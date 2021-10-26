Packers Receiver Davante Adams Is On The COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers have placed Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

According to a Monday afternoon release from the Packers, the superstar receiver has been placed on the list, and it's unclear if he'll play Thursday against the Cardinals.

Being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean Adams has tested positive. You can land on the list after a close contact situation.

#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021

Hopefully, Adams feels just fine and isn’t experiencing any symptoms or other issues. The last thing anyone wants to see is someone get sick.

From a roster standpoint, the Packers could be in huge trouble Thursday night against the Cardinals if he’s not able to go.

Davante Adams is Aaron Rodgers favorite weapon, and the Packers are going to need to put up serious points if they want to compete with the Cardinals.

Arizona can score and they can score incredibly quickly. In order to stay in the fight, the Packers will have to do the same.

That will be much harder if Adams is out of the game.

With a short work week and a game Thursday night vs. unbeaten Arizona, the Packers now have entered enhanced mitigation COVID protocols that call for daily testing and masks to be worn at the facility. https://t.co/5p4KoSRjna — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Hopefully, he’ll be on the field Thursday night, but it’s just unclear right now whether or not that’s a realistic option.