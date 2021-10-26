Editorial

Packers Receiver Davante Adams Is On The COVID-19 List

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have placed Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list.

According to a Monday afternoon release from the Packers, the superstar receiver has been placed on the list, and it’s unclear if he’ll play Thursday against the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Being on the list doesn’t necessarily mean Adams has tested positive. You can land on the list after a close contact situation.

Hopefully, Adams feels just fine and isn’t experiencing any symptoms or other issues. The last thing anyone wants to see is someone get sick.

From a roster standpoint, the Packers could be in huge trouble Thursday night against the Cardinals if he’s not able to go.

Davante Adams is Aaron Rodgers favorite weapon, and the Packers are going to need to put up serious points if they want to compete with the Cardinals.

Arizona can score and they can score incredibly quickly. In order to stay in the fight, the Packers will have to do the same.

That will be much harder if Adams is out of the game.

Hopefully, he’ll be on the field Thursday night, but it’s just unclear right now whether or not that’s a realistic option.