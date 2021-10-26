REPORT: USC Is Looking At Jeff Fisher To Be The New Head Coach Of The Trojans

USC is reportedly taking a look at Jeff Fisher to be the next head coach of the Trojans.

The Trojans are currently conducting a massive head coaching search after Clay Helton was fired a few weeks into the season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the former Rams and Titans head coach is being looked at as a possibility.

Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke FIckell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2021

Fisher might be being looked at by USC, but I see no situation where the Trojans pull the trigger on hiring him.

I just can’t see it happening. He was a mediocre NFL coach and he has zero college coaching experience. That’s not a great recipe for success.

Sure, he played for USC back in the day, but that means next to nothing right now.

We are making a change in the leadership of our football program. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/xChL8xi0oG — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) September 13, 2021

There are so many better options on the table than Fisher. Most notably is USC’s James Franklin, who appears to be the top choice.

Franklin has had success at the college level and is a hell of a recruiter. Fisher has no college experience and we have no idea whether or not he’d be a good recruiter.

He’s a very risky pick for a program that needs a savior right now.

USC football… talked to a few industry insiders this weekend about the Trojans’ search for the next head coach. Left those talks thinking James Franklin ends up with the job. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 17, 2021

I’ll be shocked if Fisher ends up being the guy, but crazier things have happened. Welcome to the world of college football.